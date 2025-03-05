(Video) Van Dijk and Alisson were every Liverpool fan with reaction to Harvey Elliott’s winner

Image via @n1918229 on X

Every Liverpool fan in the world could resonate with the reaction of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker to Harvey Elliott’s winning goal against Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

The Reds had to survive no fewer than 27 shots from the home side, who’ll spend the next six days cursing the presence of the Brazil international between the sticks for Arne Slot’s team.

The 32-year-old made no fewer than nine saves at the Parc des Princes, some of which underlined his world-class status.

Van Dijk and Alisson’s wholesome celebration

Elliott was on the pitch for less than a minute (having replaced the unusually subdued Mo Salah) when he fired past Gianluigi Donnarumma, who got a glove to the ball but couldn’t keep it out of his net.

As the goalscorer wheeled away in celebration, at the other end of the pitch Van Dijk and Alisson leapt into each other’s arms and bumped chests as they gleefully reacted to the sucker punch from Liverpool’s number 19.

A heroic performance from Van Dijk and Alisson

The reaction from the Reds captain may have been a combination of celebrating Elliott’s goal and giving thanks to his goalkeeper for a performance that Stephen Warnock rightly described as ‘sensational‘.

From his double save to keep out Ousmane Dembele in the first half, to his incredible repelling of a curled shot from Désiré Doué in the 80th minute, the Brazilian ensured that his team were still in the contest by the time that the ex-Fulham youngster came on to score.

Van Dijk was culpable of one peculiar piece of defending on the half-hour mark but was otherwise colossal on a night when the visitors’ defence had to be massively resolute under an unrelenting wave of pressure from PSG, who failed to make it count.

Yes it might have been a somewhat fortunate win for Liverpool, but it’s one which’ll be recalled for many years to come given its heroic nature, not least from those tasked with keeping the French champions at bay.

