‘What this guy is on…’ – Stephen Warnock swoons over ‘sensational’ Liverpool player v PSG

Stephen Warnock was in awe of one ‘sensational’ Liverpool player in their Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain tonight.

The Reds were under the cosh for almost the entire game at the Parc des Princes and, while Harvey Elliott’s late goal ensured a 1-0 victory, the visitors were indebted to one of his teammates for what was a smash-and-grab result.

Alisson Becker underlined his case to be recognised as the best goalkeeper in the world with a superhuman performance as he pulled off a string of outstanding saves.

Warnock astonished by ‘sensational’ Alisson

Having denied Ousmane Dembele twice in quick succession in the first half and thwarted Khvicha Kvaratskhelia either side of the interval, he saved his best stop for the 80th minute as he somehow got his gloves to a curled shot from Désiré Doué.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live in reaction to that save, Warnock gushed (21:40): “A hat-trick of world-class saves. Stunning from Alisson. They’ll be wondering what this guy is on. He has been sensational tonight.”

Alisson was simply superhuman for Liverpool tonight

Elliott will grab the headlines for his late winner, but if it weren’t for Alisson, Liverpool could’ve been effectively out of the tie by the time the 21-year-old netted past Gianluigi Donnarumma.

As per Sofascore, the Reds goalkeeper pulled off an incredible nine saves on the night, some of which were simply outstanding and illustrated just why we paid £67m for him back in 2018.

From the quick reactions to thwart Dembele to the astounding stop he made from Doué’s shot, PSG must be wondering how many mirrors they broke to see so many attempts being repelled by the Brazil international.

At any other club in England, Caoimhin Kelleher would be an automatic starter, but it’s been the Irishman’s gross misfortune to find himself at Liverpool at the same time as the peerless Alisson, who earned every penny of his £150,00-per-week wages tonight.