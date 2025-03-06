(Video) Sit back and enjoy every save that Alisson made during goalkeeping masterclass in Paris

Image via TNT Sports

What Thibaut Courtois was in Paris in May 2022, Alisson Becker was in the very same city last night.

Liverpool’s previous visit to this city ended in heartbreak as a goalkeeping performance for the ages from the Belgian ensured that Real Madrid would lift the Champions League trophy at the Stade de France.

On Wednesday at the Parc des Princes, the roles were reversed as the Reds survived an onslaught from Paris Saint-Germain thanks to the heroics of their last line of defence.

Alisson put on a show in Paris

TNT Sports clipped a compilation of Alisson’s saves from last night’s match, and it makes for quite the showreel.

Take your pick from the quickfire double save to thwart Ousmane Dembele, getting down low to tip away a Khvicha Kvaratskhelia effort, the fingertip that he got to the Georgian’s second-half free kick, the brilliant stop to deny Désiré Doué and the reactions to keep out Dembele again in the final few minutes.

Alisson has produced heroics before, but this might have topped the lot

During commentary on BBC 5 Live, Stephen Warnock lauded a ‘sensational‘ performance from Alisson, and that was putting it mildly – Liverpool’s number 1 gave a goalkeeping masterclass which’ll be recalled by Reds fans for years to come.

According to Sofascore he made nine saves in total and had to face 27 shots from PSG, with the Merseysiders in the rare position of being totally outclassed for almost the entire game before stealing victory late on through Harvey Elliott.

LFC rolled the dice by spending £67m on the Brazilian in 2018, but having not had a truly reliable goalkeeper since Pepe Reina’s prime in the late 2000s, it was a necessary investment which has since proven to be transformative.

Alisson has produced memorable heroics for Liverpool before – think back to his incredible last-gasp save against Napoli in his first season at Anfield to spare us from Champions League group elimination, or his legendary stoppage-time winning goal at West Brom in 2021 as we ultimately secured a top-four finish.

However, last night may well have been the greatest of his 289 performances for the club, with one moment of brilliance after another in the face of an unrelenting storm. It’s no wonder that we’re seeing social media memes of his head being portrayed on the Christ the Redeemer statue in his native Brazil!

You can view the highlights of Alisson’s phenomenal performance in Paris below, via @footballontnt on X: