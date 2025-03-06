Arne Slot names the two main reasons he can’t play Elliott more for Liverpool

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Harvey Elliott was the match-winner for Liverpool in Paris but it’s not a position he gets to enjoy often, with little game time being handed to him of late.

Speaking about the performance of the 21-year-old, Arne Slot said (via liverpoofc.com): “A big moment for him.

“I can understand that he is sometimes frustrated by the playing time he gets because he is a good player, he showed at Liverpool already that he is a good player, but he is in competition for players that I hardly take off.

“So, Dominik Szoboszlai is always the one that just keeps on going, he also scores goals but he’s so important for us with all the running he does.

“And yeah, Mo Salah I think is quite key for everyone as well. So, he has to do it with limited playing time but he just keeps on going.

“I have to give him big compliments for that and also my staff because they keep working with him and every time come up with great exercises so he stays fit.”

It’s great to hear the praise for the player and the coaching staff, as well as further explanation as to why more minutes aren’t given to the boyhood Red.

Harvey Elliott deserves more minutes for Liverpool

The England Under-21 international spoke after the game about his frustration at a lack of minutes, though an understanding of why it was the case.

Indeed, it’s not the first time that our No.19 has voiced his upset at game time this season and with his PSG heroics – his case is strengthening.

Being pitted against Mo Salah for game time shows both how hard it’s been for the former Fulham academy star and how far Federico Chiesa has fallen down the pecking order.

All Harvey can do is keep his head down, work hard and make the decision even harder for his boss.

