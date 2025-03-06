Newcastle hit by yet another seismic body blow ahead of Carabao Cup final v Liverpool

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Newcastle have been dealt yet another body blow in the lead-up to the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool later this month.

Eddie Howe’s side were already deprived of Lewis Hall, Jamaal Lascelles and Kieran Trippier due to injury, and Anthony Gordon joined the list of Wembley absentees after his red card against Brighton last weekend triggered a three-match suspension.

The Magpies’ options have now become limited even further following news which emerged from St James’ Park over the past 24 hours.

Newcastle hit by yet another injury blow

As Liverpool were celebrating a smash-and-grab victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night, Newcastle fans were hit by another hammer blow on the injury front.

Craig Hope reported for the Daily Mail that, following consultation with a specialist on Tuesday, Sven Botman will now undergo knee surgery and will duly miss the Carabao Cup final.

The exact length of absence has yet to be determined, but it’s a possibility that he’s already played his last game this season, having not long returned from an ACL injury which sidelined him for 10 months.

A tough one to take for Botman and Newcastle

Liverpool had to contend with a horrendous injury crisis in the lead-up to last year’s Carabao Cup final, and Newcastle are now experiencing a similar scenario.

The news of Botman’s need for an operation represents a seismic blow not just for him so soon after returning from a serious layoff, but also for Howe, who was already having to plan without several defenders.

The Magpies lost top scorer Alexander Isak to a groin problem prior to their 2-0 defeat at Anfield last week, although the prolific striker returned for the FA Cup loss to Brighton and – as reported by Keith Downie – was moving freely during a training session on Wednesday.

It’s always a shame to see players missing out on a major cup final due to injury, and it’s especially hard on the Newcastle defender after enduring such a tough year in that regard already.

We wish Botman all the best with his operation and hope to see him back on the pitch as soon as viably possible, and fingers crossed that the problems which have plagued him in recent months will become a thing of the past.