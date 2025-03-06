‘Been questioned a lot’ – Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on Liverpool ace who ‘stood up’ against PSG

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

One scroll through social media will tell you that Rio Ferdinand isn’t many Liverpool fans’ cup of tea on commentary, but he rightly praised one Reds player’s performance which appeared to go under the radar on Wednesday night.

When we look back on the smash-and-grab win away to Paris Saint-Germain, two men will immediately spring to mind – Harvey Elliott for his late winner and Alisson Becker for a spectacular goalkeeping display.

However, there was another player in red who came to the fore whenever his team needed him and defied his critics by putting in a superb shift at the Parc des Princes.

Ferdinand praises Trent’s performance

Ferdinand was on co-commentary duty on TNT Sports for the match last night, and he was mightily impressed by the defensive work of Liverpool’s much-maligned right-back against PSG.

The ex-Manchester United defender said towards the end of the game: “I tell you one thing, Trent Alexander-Arnold has been questioned a lot defensively, especially in one-v-one situations, but he’s stood up to every single test so far.”

Trent put in a tremendous shift for Liverpool last night

Many pundits in this country can’t wait to lambaste Trent whenever his defensive application is lacking – Roy Keane and Steve Nicol are among the market leaders in that regard – so it’s refreshing to hear Ferdinand giving credit to the 26-year-old when it’s fully deserved.

He could very easily have given away a penalty in the second half when he bore down on the livewire Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the box, but he timed his challenge perfectly to dispossess the PSG forward, with the resulting corner kick amounting to nothing.

He was also in the right place at the right time to clear a teasing cross across the six-yard box which, if it weren’t for him, would’ve rolled to an opponent on the back post for what would likely have been a goal (even with Alisson in miraculous form).

The relentless of the home side’s attacking meant that Trent didn’t exert his usual influence on the ball, but this was a night for putting in a proper defensive shift, and he did that by winning four duels and making three clearances and three tackles (Sofascore).

We probably won’t hear widespread praise of the Liverpool vice-captain’s performance in Paris, but at least Ferdinand rightly recognised the brilliant work that the 26-year-old put in against PSG.