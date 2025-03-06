Harvey Elliott admits anger with Arne Slot’s decisions this season

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool achieved an unlikely victory over PSG on Wednesday evening and the match-winning moment of the show was Harvey Elliott.

Coming onto the pitch and making an instant impact, the 21-year-old showcased what he can do for the Reds though this season he hasn’t really had the chance to do so very often.

Speaking with The Times, our No.19 reflected on a good night’s work: ‘I’m still young, it’s a hard thing to understand in my head really.

‘I’ve played nearly 150 games for Liverpool and I feel like I’m very experienced in terms of that aspect.

‘There are moments within the season where I am getting angry and frustrated because I want to play.

‘But at the same time I need to respect the situation, I need to respect the manager’s decisions.

‘Some games I’m needed, some games I’m not, that’s just how football is.

‘That’s why I feel like we’re in the position we are in this season because of his decisions.

‘As a player you always need to stay composed. Football is full of ups and downs.

‘You can go periods of time without playing, it’s just about staying motivated and mentally right in the head.

‘Moments like last night keep me motivated and the hunger is still within me to go out and show what I can do.’

You can understand the frustrations of the England Under-21 international who went from being our second most used player last season (53 games, via LFC History), to now playing just 3% of available Premier League minutes in this campaign (via Transfermarkt).

Harvey Elliott’s frustration with a lack of minutes makes sense

Three goals in four Champions League games this season is already impressive, if we consider that only one of these matches were starts and that the boyhood Red has been involved in nearly 20% of all our goals in the competition in this campaign – it’s very impressive.

He must be wondering what more needs to be done for more minutes and after already complaining about game time earlier this season, the former Fulham starlet has a case.

You can’t question Harvey’s desire or love for the club, his interview after the draw with Everton showed this, and that’s what fans respect.

Now it’s over to Arne Slot to allow the midfielder more opportunities to shine, as he’s not let him down yet and deserves to be on the pitch more often.

