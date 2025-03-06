Retrospective footage of Konate red card incident appears to show zero chance of sending off

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool managed to get over the line against PSG in what was a hard-fought match in the Champions League, though much of the post-match conversation has been around Ibou Konate.

Our No.5 pushed Bradley Barcola as the attacker was through on goal, leading to mass appeals from the French side who believed a red card should have been awarded.

Both referee Davide Massa and the VAR on the night agreed that there was no red card infringement and it’s safe to safe that our defender shared this view too.

The 25-year-old spoke with French media to insist there was no foul, yet it may not have even gone this far – had the officials even thought this was the case.

Reflecting on the footage of the incident, we can see that the 22-year-old was possibly in an offside position when the ball was fired over the back of our defence.

Should the analysis of the controversial moment gone further, it seems we could have relied on the semi-automatic offside technology to rule the chances of a red out all together.

Ibou Konate seems to be right in thinking he shouldn’t have seen red

Virgil van Dijk was drawn into disagreements with Paris Saint-Germain officials in the tunnel at half time, as they lambasted the referee for not sending our man off the pitch.

It would be interesting to see whether they remain so convinced when the footage of a possible offside is reviewed now the game is over.

Even if they are, it makes little difference as Harvey Elliott’s goal put us ahead in the tie and now we return to Anfield in the hope of extending this lead.

Let’s hope we can secure a more convincing victory in L4 and continue to fight our way to Munich.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley