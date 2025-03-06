Former FIFA referee slams major error in Liverpool and PSG clash

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool escaped Paris with a win and there were many reasons why this happened, with one key moment in the match being revisited by a former FIFA referee.

Christina Unkel spoke on CBS Sports about Ibou Konate’s push on Bradley Barcola: “I’m actually not going to agree with the referee or VAR in this play itself.

“I do think it should have been recommended down to a red card due to denial of a goalscoring opportunity (DOGSO).

“The contact happens here, essentially, outside the penalty area, so we’re talking about a DOGSO red card.

“Did they attacker have the opportunity to control the ball? The answer here is yes.

“It meets all of the DOGSO considerations so I would have wanted to see this as a penalty and then the VAR if not called on-field.”

It seems clear then that the now American broadcaster didn’t think that the correct call was made by referee Davide Massa, or VAR.

Ibou Konate has been deemed lucky to not see red in Paris

We saw the scenes within the tunnel at half time when Paris Saint-Germain’s Football Advisor Luis Campos was lambasting the officials during the break, that illustrated how aggrieved many associated with Luis Enrique’s side feel.

Virgil van Dijk protected his teammate on this occasion but it won’t mean that the furor around this decision won’t continue to spread.

Being a Parisian himself, our No.5 will likely know better than us just how much upset has been caused by the decision for his push to not be punished.

However, given the form Alisson Becker was in at the Parc des Princes, it’s hard to imagine anyone would have beaten him so we’d have probably still gone on to win the game anyway!

You can watch Unkel’s comments on Konate via CBS Sports Golazo on YouTube:

