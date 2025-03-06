Report: Liverpool could repeat Fabinho coup with £42m powerhouse who’s wowed Sadio Mane

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Seven years after the low-key but highly rewarding acquisition of Fabinho from AS Monaco, Liverpool could be in line to raid the Mediterranean principality once more this summer.

The Brazil international was one of several midfielders to leave Anfield in 2023, with Jurgen Klopp revamping that area of the pitch by bringing in four new signings who’ve transformed the Reds in the middle of the park.

A fresh report suggests that, despite Arne Slot boasting some fearsome options in the midfield engine room, the Premier League leaders may have eyes on adding further competition for places.

Liverpool have scouted Lamine Camara

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are among numerous English and European clubs to have scouted Monaco midfielder Lamine Camara.

The Ligue 1 club would be prepared to cash in on the Senegal international if an offer in the region of €45m-€50m (£37.7m-£42m) is made, and it’s understood that Tottenham Hotspur are considering making an approach for the 21-year-old soon.

What could Camara add to an already stellar Liverpool midfield?

With Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister forming a magnificent midfield axis, and Wataru Endo proving to be a brilliantly secure option to bring off the bench and help to close out games, it doesn’t feel as though Liverpool have a pressing need to sign another number 6.

However, Camara is also capable of being deployed in a more advanced role in the middle of the park, and a return of eight goal contributions so far this season shows that he’s capable of making an impact going forward.

His qualities as a midfield enforcer are underlined by his match averages of 2.77 tackles, 1.47 interceptions and 1.4 blocks over the past year. Those figures place him in the top 19%, 15% and 28% respectively among positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues in that time (FBref).

The youngster made a name for himself at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations, being recognised by CAF as the Best Young Player in the group stage and receiving praise from ex-Liverpool hero Sadio Mane for his performances at the tournament.

Spurs appear to be in pole position to sign the Senegalese midfielder, but the Reds might view him as the ideal long-term successor to Endo, who turned 32 last month. He’s one to keep an eye on for the remainder of this season.