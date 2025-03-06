‘So far…’ – David Ornstein shares what he’s ‘heard’ about Alexander Isak and Liverpool

Image by George Wood/Getty Images and talkSPORT

Alexander Isak looks set to be one of the dominant names of the summer transfer window, particularly if Newcastle miss out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Unsurprisingly for such a prolific striker, he’s been strongly linked with Liverpool and a whole host of big-name Premier League and European clubs, with the Sweden international hitting 22 goals already this season.

Transfer speculation surrounding the 25-year-old is already abundant, and one of the most reliable reporters in the business has now shared his information on the Magpies hitman.

What has Ornstein said about Isak and Liverpool?

In a Q&A for The Athletic, David Ornstein was asked by one reader as to what forwards Liverpool are interested in ahead of the summer.

The journalist replied: “They will obviously have multiple options on their radar but the only name I’ve personally heard of so far – which others have already reported – is Alexander Isak.

“Liverpool aren’t alone in liking the Swede – we know Mikel Arteta wants to sign him, Chelsea and Barcelona have been also been linked and I’m sure many other sides would be keen, too, if the opportunity arose. But that’s a big ‘if’. Newcastle have no intention of selling their best player and, understandably, don’t welcome this kind of conversation.”

However, Ornstein added the caveat that the Reds are only likely to enter the chase for the £150m-rated striker if they feel that they have a genuine chance of obtaining him.

He outlined: “Liverpool are only going to consider making a move if Isak is genuinely available; they’re not the type of club to engage in a wild goose chase.”

Could Liverpool plausibly tempt Isak to Anfield in the summer?

There’s arguably no more valued playing commodity in football at the moment than a consistently prolific striker, hence why there’s been so many rumours about Isak and why Newcastle will inevitably charge a premium for him.

As Ornstein pointed out for The Athletic, the Magpies are in a position of strength regarding their number 14 (whose current deal at St James’ Park runs to 2028), on whom they don’t have any ‘financial requirement’ to cash in.

What could potentially tip the scales, though, is if the Swede were to push for an exit in the summer, should Eddie Howe’s side fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Maybe then the Tyneside club might feel, similar to Philippe Coutinho at Liverpool seven years ago that the time would be right to take advantage of his stock being high by reaping a nine-figure transfer fee for a player whose sights are set elsewhere.

Although Liverpool have a reputation for being excessively frugal in the market, they’re not afraid to spend big when they believe that the right target is attainable. Think back to the £64m acquisition of Darwin Nunez (whose future could be affected by the possible arrival of Isak), or the £111m which was put on the table for Moises Caicedo before he went to Chelsea.

Isak has proven that he can score consistently in the Premier League, so aside from whatever fee the Reds might pay for him, he wouldn’t represent a major gamble. Whether or not FSG truly believe a deal could be done, though, is the factor on which a prospective move to Anfield could hinge.