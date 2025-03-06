Liverpool exorcise ghosts of Paris as Alisson puts in a performance for the ages

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

For Liverpool fans, the events of Wednesday night would’ve felt like a long-standing ghost finally being laid to rest.

It’s coming up to three years since the Reds’ most recent Champions League final appearance, a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid which was overshadowed by farcical scenes outside the Stade de France due to negligent local policing.

On the pitch, we were left cursing Thibaut Courtois, who pulled off save after save as Los Blancos somehow emerged victorious.

Fast forward to 5 March 2025 – same city, similar circumstances (except without the off-field chaos, thankfully), different outcome.

Alisson produces miracles for Liverpool

This time it was Alisson Becker’s turn to produce a goalkeeping masterclass, thwarting PSG with no fewer than nine saves before a late Harvey Elliott strike gave Liverpool the ultimate smash-and-grab victory.

Had the Reds come away with a draw, it would’ve felt like they’d won given how they’d been outclassed throughout the game, so to come away with a 1-0 lead for the second leg was bonus online casino territory.

It wasn’t just because of the Brazilian’s heroics in goal that LFC might feel like they got away with one at the Parc des Princes.

Only the presence of semi-automated technology would’ve detected that Khvicha Kvaratskhelia was marginally offside for the exquisite strike that he saw chalked off, while Ibrahima Konate was perhaps fortunate to survive a potential red card check for barging Bradley Barcola when the PSG striker was nearly clean through.

Even with Elliott’s goal, Gianluigi Donnarumma will be disappointed not to have gotten a stronger fist on the ball as it continued past him and into the corner of his net.

Liverpool’s win wasn’t all down to luck

However, while Liverpool got many of the crucial breaks last night, it’d be disingenuous to put the result down to sheer dumb luck.

It was a night when the defence – and Alisson in particular – needed to be resolute from first whistle to last. A goalkeeper making nine saves in one match isn’t all down to chance; it’s because of skill and concentration.

Also, as irritating as his commentary can often be, we must acknowledge Rio Ferdinand for praising the defensive work of Trent Alexander-Arnold when so many pundits in this country crucify the Reds’ vice-captain any time he has a lapse in that regard.

The 26-year-old could very easily have given away a penalty when he went to challenge Kvaratskhelia in the second half, but he masterfully dispossessed the Georgian with impeccable timing to leave PSG having to settle for a corner kick (which came to nothing) instead.

Liverpool will know that the tie is far from over, even with a lead to take back to Anfield. If the second leg follows the same pattern as the first, Arne Slot’s side mightn’t have the same fortune on home soil.

However, they’ll also realise that they’re capable of performing far better than in Paris and, should they do so, they ought to have enough to secure a place in the quarter-finals.