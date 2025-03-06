(Video) Jarell Quansah proves he’s a class act with what he did to Wataru Endo after full-time

Image via @greyvslz on X

Wataru Endo is one of those footballers who seems like the definition of the phrase ‘unsung hero’, although he certainly doesn’t lack for appreciation among Liverpool teammates or fans.

His £16m signing from Stuttgart in August 2023 went virtually unheralded after the Reds missed out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, but the Japan captain has proven to be worth every last penny of that transer fee.

Often content with having to help his team to close out games by emerging off the bench between the 70th and 80th minute, the 32-year-old has routinely put in an important contribution with whatever game-time he’s been handed by Arne Slot.

Quansah makes sure Endo soaks up fans’ applause

Endo came on for the final 11 minutes against Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday night and did what was required as Liverpool somehow emerged victorious, and one teammate ensured that our number 3 realised how much he’s appreciated.

As the players went through their post-match warmdown, the Reds fans at the Parc des Princes belted out their chant for the Japanese midfielder, who was jogging alongside Jarell Quansah.

The centre-back appeared to tell the 32-year-old to lap up the acclaim from the away end, which he duly did by raising his arms in salute, all while not missing a single stride of his exercise.

Endo is such an important contributor at Liverpool

A few weeks ago, BBC pundit Thomas Hitzlsperger described Endo as ‘a manager’s dream‘, and that phrase perfectly sums up the Liverpool warrior, who simply gets on with his job with absolutely no fuss or melodrama.

If one game typifies the midfielder’s role at Anfield, it was the 2-1 victory over Wolves last month. He only played for the final 20 minutes that day but put in such an important shift that he was named as Player of the Match by Reds supporters.

Even in his brief time on the pitch against PSG, he pressed with his trademark vigour and made two clearances in addition to completing 100% of his passes (Sofascore), doing his bit to help his team pull off a most unlikely win.

Like Endo, Quansah has had to be content with a mostly bit-part role this season, but it was great to see the Liverpool defender urging his teammate to indulge in the fans’ applause after the match last night.

It takes every single member of the squad to play their part in a team winning major silverware, and if the Reds are to taste Premier League and/or Champions League glory in May, the contributions of those two players ought not to be overlooked.

You can see the clip of Quansah and Endo below, via @greyvslz on X: