Van Dijk puts PSG Football Advisor in his place with amazing comeback in tunnel

Liverpool had to work hard in order to secure victory over PSG and that was why both sides had such strong emotions after the full-time whistle.

Virgil van Dijk once again led his team to victory on the pitch, though new footage has now shown how our captain acted off it.

Video and audio shared on Canal+ captured Paris Saint-Germain’s Football Advisor clashing with referees about Ibou Konate’s push on Bradley Barcola, that was deemed not a red card offence by the on-field official and VAR.

Luis Campos made his feelings known to referee Davide Massa at half-time, stating: “It’s a red card or penalty!” several times and was clearly getting more and more irate.

Then entered our skipper who could be heard rubbishing these remarks by shouting: “Come on, it’s not Ligue 1 bro, hey! It’s not Ligue 1 here, boys.”

You can imagine that the already irate Portuguese football executive probably didn’t enjoy these comments from our No.4, which makes it even better.

Virgil van Dijk stood up for Ibou Konate at half-time

Despite criticism from Ally McCoist, the Dutchman had an amazing game at the heart of Arne Slot’s defence on an evening when we called upon his services several times.

We saw after Harvey Elliott’s late goal, just how much it meant to Alisson Becker and our centre half – with the pair repeatedly putting their body on the line for the cause.

We’ve always known how great the 33-year-old was as a defender but since being given the armband, we’re now seeing the leadership qualities he also holds.

This extends to backing his teammates in front of opposition players and officials – something Luis Campos witnessed first hand.

