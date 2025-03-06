PSG midfielder predicts Liverpool’s Anfield downfall and criticises Slot’s tactics in Paris

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool and PSG played out an intriguing game on Wednesday evening, though one opposition player wasn’t happy with how the game played out.

Speaking after the match (via The Daily Mail), Vitinha said: ‘It’s hard to play a match like that, against a team like that.

‘Only one goal opportunity, only one shot. Now is the time to show what a team we are.

‘We’re going to show what a team we are, we’re going to show our character

‘We’re going to win there [at Liverpool]. With the game we played, the victory was more than deserved.

‘We had plenty of chances like at the start of the season but we didn’t manage to score.’

It’s almost a quote from the 25-year-old that can be printed out and put on the dressing room wall, to be used as the team talk for the second leg.

Vitinha was not happy with PSG’s loss in the Champions League

When you win a game with one shot on target and your goalkeeper has a compilation of all the saves he made, it illustrates what type of match it was.

It appears that the victory over Manchester City was used as a blueprint for how we could get over the line against the potent Parisians.

As fans, we’re much more used to seeing these type of performances against the Reds, meaning we know exactly how frustrating it is to not get over the line.

We saw Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker’s celebrations after Harvey Elliott scored, showing that they knew how hard-fought the win had been too.

It’s now over to Arne Slot to ensure that Vitinha’s prediction isn’t correct and that a European night under the lights at Anfield can help us book a place in the quarter finals.

