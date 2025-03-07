Eddie Howe provides further Alexander Isak injury update Liverpool fans will want to hear

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool have the small matter of aiming to maintain our lead at the top of the Premier League table and another match with PSG before the Carabao Cup final but there’s been a fresh Alexander Isak update.

Speaking before this weekend’s fixtures, Eddie Howe reported: “He’s fine. He came off (on Sunday) feeling fatigued, a tightness in his body. But he’s trained every day this week.”

It’ll certainly be a boost for Newcastle fans who must be feeling pretty low after a run of bad fitness news for their club.

With Anthony Gordon suspended on top of their injury concerns, it’s not an ideal situation for a club who are hoping to end their near 70-year wait since they last won major silverware.

However, if there’s any hope of a result in the game, it will rely heavily on the form and fitness of the Swedish international up front.

Newcastle’s hopes will be pinned on Alexander Isak’s fitness

If one club can learn from not underestimating an injury plagued squad, it’s us.

Last season we beat Chelsea against the odds, as Jurgen Klopp’s already injury-ravaged squad ran themselves into the ground in a game where our academy talent carried us over the line.

As much as it will be a boost to see some big names missing, the Reds will have to remain professional and ensure that we get the job done.

Before that, there’s two big games to play and whilst the Geordies will likely be focusing on Wembley already – we cannot afford to do so.

You can view the Isak update from Howe via @CraigHope_DM on X:

