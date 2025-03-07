Arne Slot asks every Liverpool fan to get into Anfield early against Southampton

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool facing Southampton has been seen as the least important game of March by many, though Arne Slot wants to see supporters backing his team.

Speaking before our game on Saturday, our head coach was asked how he can get the players up for this game:

“I have to convince my players that we play three finals, like I said a few times, and I’m hoping, and that’s why every time I come up with the word final, that I influence our fans a bit as well, that they understand how important they’re going to be tomorrow.

“So I’m hoping they will not come into the stadium five minutes before the kick off.

“I’m hoping they are already, the whole stadium is already completely filled half an hour before kickoff.

“And that these players get the reward for what they did in Paris for working so hard.

“So they have great songs. Sometimes when I look at social media, I see these songs coming for Lucho and for Virgil and for Macca, and they are really creative in these songs.

“Now, let’s hear them before the game tomorrow, although I’m in the stands. But yeah, maybe I can start [them]!”

Being in charge of our club is a big job, meaning messages like this are only sent at times when they are needed.

The 46-year-old saw how much his players put into the game against PSG and it means he’ll likely rest before we play Luis Enrique’s side again and our Carabao Cup final next week.

That means that the quality may drop and so we will need to support the team in order to get the win.

Arne Slot knows his players will need help against Southampton

With Cody Gakpo still not 100% fit, we’re going to be patching a team together on top of those who are fatigued from Wednesday evening’s efforts.

Harvey Elliott has already voiced his frustration at a lack of opportunities and given his match-winning contribution in the Parc des Princes, he’ll hope for minutes at Anfield.

The likes of Wataru Endo may also be called upon as the boss juggles game time, momentum and a desire to challenge for ultimate glory in three separate competitions this season.

You can watch Slot’s comments via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

