Arne Slot provides the latest on Cody Gakpo’s injury that saw him miss PSG

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Many rival supporters have scoffed at the perceived luck Liverpool have had around injuries this season, though Arne Slot has had to provide another Cody Gakpo update.

Speaking before our match with Southampton, our head coach said: “He didn’t train yesterday yet, so let’s see if he can train with us today.

“Again, [a] close call it will probably be. It’s not a long-term injury but he still had a bit of pain yesterday so he was not able to train.

“Let’s see where he is today, so I can’t give you the answer yet.”

It’s not much of an update on the forward, though it shows that he isn’t experiencing a serious issue at the moment which is positive.

Cody Gakpo remains an injury doubt for Liverpool

Speaking before PSG, the 46-year-old confirmed that a problem had been picked up by blocking a shot but didn’t appear serious.

After spotting the Dutchman board the plane to France, it seemed likely that some minutes would be handed to the former PSV captain.

However, he didn’t even make the bench at the Parc des Princes and that suggests something more sinister – even more so now if playing on Saturday is not yet confirmed.

We have plenty of attacking threat but the 25-year-old is certainly one of the most potent players within the squad and is always a big miss for the Reds.

We should have enough to secure victory against Southampton but we will need the Netherlands international back in our team as soon as he is able to do so.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Gakpo via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley