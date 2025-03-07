‘More than able to get him’ – Liverpool named as a viable ‘option’ for £50m Bundesliga ‘monster’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool has been named as a viable transfer ‘option’ for a Bundesliga midfielder whose club might be willing to sell for ‘the right price’.

Although the Reds boast one of the strongest midfield line-ups in Europe right now, that hasn’t prevented them from being linked with a few prospective signings in that area of the pitch, with Lamine Camara (Monaco) and Ederson (Atalanta) aming the names to be mentioned in recent days.

Richard Hughes could also look towards the German top flight for potential additions, with that particular market being a favourite of LFC over the past few years.

Could Hugo Larsson be an ‘option’ for Liverpool?

In his latest Fact Files column for the Daily Briefing, Bundesliga insider Christian Falk claimed that Liverpool are ‘behind’ a possible swoop for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, for whom a move to the Premier League could be an ‘option’.

The journalist outlined: “Hugo Larsson could be sold this summer. In Frankfurt, there’s no player who isn’t for sale, as long as it’s for the right price!

“The right price for Larsson would be anything in excess of €60m [£50.4m], so it’s entirely achievable for English clubs. There are a few outfits already behind him, including Arsenal, Tottenham and Liverpool.

“There are so many rumours about these clubs that I’m not entirely sure if all of these are actually in the race, but I do think he’s an option for the Premier League. Any club able to pay the €60m is more than able to get him. For the time being, however, there’s nothing concrete to discuss.”

Larsson could be a good fit, but competition at Liverpool is intense

A versatile midfielder who can play as a number 6, 8 or 10, Larsson netted for Eintracht in their 2-1 win away to Ajax in the Europa League on Thursday night, taking his tally for the season to six goals in 34 games (Transfermarkt).

A scout report by Breaking The Lines describes him as ‘an immense ball carrier and a monster in transitions’ who also boasts a ‘relentless engine’, and he also excels in ‘progressing the ball due to his incredible running power and stamina’.

All of those qualities could make him an ideal it for Liverpool’s midfield, but his performance metrics don’t especially stand out among positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year.

As per FBref, Larsson ranks highly for pass completion, blocks and non-penalty goals per 90 minutes, but his match averages for other traits are either moderate or below average.

Also, while the 20-year-old’s versatility makes him an excellent squad option, how likely are the Reds to pay £50m+ for someone who couldn’t be assured of going straight into Slot’s starting XI, such is the strength that we have in the middle of the park?

It remains to be seen whether or not Liverpool are seriously interested in the Sweden international, but Falk’s update suggests that Hughes will know what price might be enough to persuade Eintracht Frankfurt to sell if he truly wants the youngster at Anfield.