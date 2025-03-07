‘Not true’ – Transfer insider shuts down exit rumours involving Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Painful as it is to admit, we could be less than three months away from seeing Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk playing for Liverpool for the very last time.

Along with Trent Alexander-Arnold, their contracts at Anfield expire at the end of June, and there’s still no discernible sign of any of those three players renewing.

Towards the end of February, Spanish outlet Fichajes claimed (via bulinews.com) that Bayern Munich are considering a summer move for the Egyptian winger if he doesn’t sign a new deal with the Reds.

Falk dismisses Salah to Bayern rumours

However, Bundesliga insider Christian Falk has insisted that the Bavarian giants have no plans to swoop for Salah, or indeed Van Dijk, as he dismissed rumours to that effect.

In his latest Fact Files column for the Daily Briefing, the journalist wrote: “Not True: Bayern would be prepared to swoop for Mo Salah if his contract is allowed to expire at Liverpool.

“There’s no movement from Bayern Munich for Salah regardless of what happens with his contract. The same also applies to Virgil van Dijk. Many ‘not trues’ with this particular rumour!”

Liverpool, we beg you – please keep Salah and Van Dijk!

While Falk’s information suggests that we can rule out Vincent Kompany’s side from signing Salah or Van Dijk in the summer, Liverpool fans continue to live on their nerves as to whether or not the pair will still be at Anfield for the start of next season.

Even with the duo turning 33 and 34 respectively in the summer and already the Reds’ highest-earning players on a combined £570,000 per week (Capology), their ongoing importance to Arne Slot’s team makes it seem a no-brainer for FSG to do everything in their power to renew both contracts.

The Egyptian had a rare off-night against Paris Saint-Germain in midweek but has still racked up an incredible 30 goals and 22 assists so far this season, while the captain has been an integral figure in LFC keeping 20 clean sheets in all competitions (he played in 19 of those).

One way or another, we’re approaching a conclusion to a contract saga which has run on for far longer than it should’ve been allowed to, and despite all the speculation over their respective futures it still seems anyone’s guess as to whether or not they’ll stay at Anfield beyond the summer.

We can only hope that, whenever we get definitive clarity on the two Liverpool lengds, it’ll be to tell us that they’ve signed new deals and will remain on Merseyside for at least another campaign or two.