‘I will be there’: Klopp confirms he will be part of any Liverpool title celebrations

Jurgen Klopp was robbed of the chance to be part of the biggest celebrations Liverpool had seen, when he won his and our first Premier League title.

There were plans for retrospective celebrations but due to form and how long the COVID pandemic dragged on for, we were unable to do so.

Now, speaking at a public Q&A session, the question was posed to the German whether he would be on the bus if Arne Slot wins the league this season.

The 57-year-old said: “Yes the plan is [to celebrate Liverpool winning the league] but not on the bus.

“I will be there where the people are, the people I saw when we were on the bus.

“That’s my idea, to be honest. But we will see, so I think that I will be there for the last game and stuff like that.

“I didn’t want to go earlier to be honest because I didn’t want to jinx it.

“They win all the time and then I’m [for] the first time in the stadium and they lose and it’s ‘oh, for f**k’s sake!’

“So, I go there when it’s decided!”

It’s probably the right answer on his part to be part of celebrations away from the team, as anything more than this should be something asked of our former boss – rather than demanded on his part.

Jurgen Klopp will celebrate Liverpool’s league title

Given the drop in reputation for the former Borussia Dortmund boss in Germany, it feels like the only place where his legacy remains unharmed is on Merseyside.

His return to Anfield on the final day of the season will be amazing too and we all know that the club legend deserves credit for how we are playing today.

Our new head coach has done an amazing job to take this team up a level but it wouldn’t have been possible without the work done by his predecessor, who laid the foundations of any potential further success.

The final words of the new Amazon documentary showed how much faith Jurgen had in what his squad of players could achieve under a new boss and his prediction looks set to come true.

What will already be a special day could be even greater if we see our old boss back with the club one more time and many will want him on the pitch and/or on the bus too.

