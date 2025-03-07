‘I heard’: German football expert shares insider transfer news around possible Liverpool summer signing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will be happy with our squad at present but it seems clear that we’re going to be seeing a lot of players coming in and out of the club at the end of this season.

It’s hard to know where we will strengthen as it will surely depend heavily on the future of Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If we were to lose our Egyptian King though, we would need some attacking reinforcements and it appears that the Reds may have been putting the feelers out for some top players across Europe.

Christian Falk has reported for CaughtOffside: ‘Kingsley Coman is attracting Premier League interest.

‘I heard about interest from Liverpool, Newcastle and Tottenham. Saudi Arabia is also a topic at the moment.

‘I personally wouldn’t sell him at Bayern Munich, but if you want to change the squad, you have to sell someone!’

It’s interesting to see that there are seemingly several clubs keeping tabs on the attacker who has a wealth of experience playing at the highest level in Europe.

Kingsley Coman’s talents are easy to see

Nobody wants to see our No.11 leave but given the lack of minutes for Federico Chiesa, the fitness problems of Diogo Jota and the form of Darwin Nunez, it feels like we would be silly to not be keeping an eye on the market.

Given our club’s love for an opportunistic deal, if Bayern Munich are needing to sell in order to revamp their squad then we maybe be able to secure a good price.

The 28-year-old has six goals and four assists across 33 games in all competitions, operating mainly on the left wing but with an ability to play both.

It’s not the first time we’ve been linked to the Frenchman but given his goal contributions and age, it feels like a deal that wouldn’t get the green light.

Let’s just hope we can continue to hear some positive rumours about Mo Salah staying at the club and not have to start to worry about life without him.

