BBC pundit says Liverpool deserve credit for what they did this week

Liverpool fans are still reeling from what was an unexpected victory against PSG this week and there has been some praise for the Reds.

Speaking on Match of the Day’s Champions League highlights, one pundit said: “I think the second half they deserve a bit of credit.

“They did limit PSG to kind of worst quality chances in the second half, but Allison probably produces two finest saves in the second half, the one from Desire Doue and the one from the free kick from Kvaratskhelia.

“But there was a, there were a lot of chances kind of around the edge of the box, they weren’t getting through PSG.”

For all that the Parisians were impressive against Arne Slot’s side, our second half performance was a marked improvement from the first.

Liverpool deserve praise for our defensive display in Paris

When you come out of a game and your goalkeeper has a save montage for the ages, you know it hasn’t been an easy match.

However, Luis Enrique said before the game that his side would be going to try and win the tie in the first leg and we were able to sustain this pressure.

After defensive performances against Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, we know that the Reds can protect a lead and play in a different way to get a result.

Whether these same tactics will be utilised in the second leg, time will tell but we can be credited with our ability find a way to win.

Let’s hope we don’t need to rely on the brilliance of Alisson Becker as much at Anfield, as we hope to book our place in the Champions League quarter finals.

