Fresh contract update that directly impacts Liverpool that’s been shared on Friday; Falk

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans are enjoying the season at present but there’s already work for the summer taking place on who will or won’t come to the club.

Given Trent Alexander-Arnold’s precarious contract position, it’s understandable that we would be monitoring top quality options that could play in this position.

One of these seemed to be Joshua Kimmich, whose contract also comes to a close at the end of this season and some excepted we may make a move for the player.

However, Christian Falk has reported for CaughtOffside to say: ‘True: Bayern Munich pulled their offer for Joshua Kimmich.

‘The bosses of Bayern didn’t like that he hesitated so long. So, last Monday (a week ago on February 24), the board had a meeting and decided that if he doesn’t accept the offer, they’d take it away – so they did! On Thursday, there was a meeting held between the Supervisory Board and Executive Board at Säbener Straße to make a final decision about a new contract for Kimmich. The player met the club halfway; now it seems like a contract extension is about to be announced very soon.

‘Not True: Arsenal are leading the race for Joshua Kimmich. According to our information, Arsenal is not hot for Kimmich.’

It’s good news that Arsenal seemingly won’t be making a move for the player but perhaps a blow to see a top quality option appear to be staying with his current club.

Liverpool fans will hope Alexander-Arnold can follow Kimmich’s lead

This story is proof that it’s never too late for a new deal to be agreed and with our vice captain joining Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk in edging towards an exit this summer, there’s still a chance for a u-turn.

We want to see our best players stay at the club and even with growing skepticism over the chances of our No.66 remaining at Anfield, he could still stick with his boyhood club.

All the latest updates seems to show that the two elder players are more likely to sign another contract but the academy graduate looks set to search for pastures new.

It’ll be hard to see why anyone would turn down an offer to stay with Arne Slot’s side and move to Madrid but let’s see what the future holds for all three players.