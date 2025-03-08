(Video) Liverpool fans will cherish Alisson even more after adorable full-time moment with Nunez

Image via @asim_lfc on X

Alisson Becker is more than just the world’s best goalkeeper. He’s also a first-class teammate.

Liverpool’s number 1 has been consistently brilliant since joining from Roma in 2018, and he gave his best-ever performance for the Reds with no fewer than nine saves in the midweek win away to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 32-year-old had a less than cerebral moment this afternoon as a mix-up with Virgil van Dijk gifted Will Smallbone the opening goal for Southampton as they stunned Anfield, but ultimately it didn’t cost us as we eventually triumphed 3-1.

Alisson urges Anfield to show their love for Nunez

After the full-time whistle, many fans were chanting Alisson’s name in appreciation of his efforts, but the Brazilian was more interested in one of his teammates getting the plaudits.

The goalkeeper threw an arm around Darwin Nunez and invited supporters to shower the striker with acclaim instead by pointing at the Uruguayan, who duly raised a fist to the Main Stand in acknowledgement.

The Reds’ number 9 scored the equaliser shortly after half-time and won the first of two penalties that Mo Salah converted as Liverpool completed another second-half comeback at Anfield today.

A brilliant gesture by Alisson

The ex-Benfica marksman has had to endure incessant criticism from pundits in this country since joining LFC three years ago, and while he can have frustrating moment which threaten to cost his team, he’s had a telling impact on the pitch this week.

In addition to his aforementioned contributions today, Nunez did brilliantly to hold off Marquinhos and tee up Harvey Elliott to score the winner against PSG on Wednesday, when he could easily have shot at goal and squandered the opportunity.

Alisson would’ve known that our number 9 has been pilloried throughout this time at Anfield, and in reacting to chants of his own name by instead urging fans to chant in appreciation of the Uruguayan, he showed a real touch of class and selflessness.

It’s exactly that ‘one for all and all for one’ mindset which has been crucial to Liverpool extending their lead at the top of the Premier League to 16 points overnight…and having a goalkeeper of the 32-year-old’s quality also helps quite a lot!

You can view the interaction between Alisson and Nunez below, via @asim_lfc on X: