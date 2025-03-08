‘Bit of a surprise’ – Liverpool reporter taken aback by Arne Slot decision ahead of Saints clash

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

Liverpool welcome the Premier League’s bottom club Southampton to Anfield this afternoon, with the game falling right in the middle of their two-legged Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain.

Having been run ragged for most of the game in the French capital in midweek before winning 1-0, and with the rematch coming up on Tuesday, it would’ve been understandable if Arne Slot had altered his starting XI considerably for the visit of the Saints.

However, when the Reds’ team sheet dropped 75 minutes before kick-off, it showed just three changes from the side which started at the Parc des Princes, with regulars such as Ryan Gravenberch, Luis Diaz, Ibrahima Konate, Mo Salah and Dominik Szoboszlai all keeping their places.

Ian Doyle surprised by Liverpool team news

Liverpool Echo journalist Ian Doyle was taken aback by Slot’s decision not to rotate more heavily, citing two names in particular who he felt may have been given a breather.

He wrote in the publication’s live matchday blog (13:47): ‘A bit of a surprise that there hasn’t been more change in that Liverpool line-up, to be honest. Gravenberch and Diaz could both very much do with a rest.’

Slot not taking any chances with Liverpool starting XI

Given the proximity of a home game against a team who’ve struggled all season to the Champions League tie against PSG, we doubt that many Reds fans would’ve complained if Slot had made more than three changes for today’s fixture.

It definitely seemed like the ideal opportunity to hand a first Premier League start of the campaign to Wataru Endo and midweek goalscorer Harvey Elliott, although both are on the bench this afternoon if needed.

However, as the Liverpool head coach was keen to stress in his programme notes, it was only with great difficulty that we beat Southampton 3-2 in the reverse fixture in November, and the Saints merit respect despite their lowly position.

Slot might be looking at today’s match with a view of going as strong as possible to try and secure the result as quickly as possible, and then hopefully being able to make a few changes around the 60-minute mark with an eye on Tuesday’s second leg against PSG.

What we wouldn’t dispute is that the Dutchman has more than earned the right to be trusted with his team selections, and there haven’t been too many occasions this season where he got it wrong. Let’s hope the line-up that he’s picked can get the job done this afternoon without any new injury concerns arising!