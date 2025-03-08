Exclusive: Liverpool plotting opening bid for Premier League marksman who’s ‘open’ to Reds move

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are planning to make an opening transfer bid for Brighton striker Joao Pedro, who’s open to joining the Reds.

The 23-year-old has netted 27 goals for the Seagulls since his £30m move from Watford in the summer of 2023 and is currently enjoying a purple patch which has seen him find the net in each of his last three games.

Liverpool plotting Joao Pedro transfer offer

According to sources close to Empire of the Kop, LFC view the Brazil international as a potential alternative to Darwin Nunez (who’s been linked with an exit from Anfield) as the seek to strengthen their attacking options.

Liverpool chiefs admire Pedro’s ability to play in numerous positions – whilst primarily a centre-forward, he can also operate as a winger and a second striker.

The Reds are duly planning to test Brighton’s resolve with an opening offer of €50m (£42m) for the 23-year-old, who’s open to joining a top Premier League club such as Arne Slot’s side.

Although it’s known that negotiating with the Sussex outfit can be quite difficult, the striker’s transferability could be contingent on whether or not the Seagulls qualify for Europe and wheteher they can afford to turn down a big-money offer for their number 9.

Liverpool are unlikely to have a free run at Pedro, though, as he’s also attracting attention from Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

Joao Pedro could be a smart investment for Liverpool if they can’t get Isak

The Reds continue to be strongly linked with Alexander Isak, with David Ornstein confirming their interest in the Newcastle striker in recent days. However, with the Swede potentially commanding a £150m transfer fee, FSG might yet be forced to consider more afforable alternatives.

Pedro could fit that bill at less than a third of the figure quoted for the Magpies marksman, and the Brazilian has also proven that he can score regularly in the Premier League. He also netted six goals in as many Europa League games during Brighton’s debut continental campaign in 2023/24.

In addition to his goal tallies, the 23-year-old’s underlying performance figures also catch the eye and could make him a shrewd investment if Liverpool were to sign him.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 10% of forwards in Europe’s five main leagues over the past year for numerous factors such as assists, progressive passes and carries and successful take-ons per 90 minutes, while he’s also in the top 15% for pass completion and shot-creating actions per match.

Brighton accepted an initial £35m (potentially rising to £55m) from the Reds for Alexis Mac Allister two years ago. Could FSG tempt the Seagulls into selling them another prized asset in Pedro during the off-season?