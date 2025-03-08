(Video) Darwin Nunez had a message for his critics in celebrating Liverpool equaliser

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have witnessed both sides to Darwin Nunez during this afternoon’s Premier League clash against Southampton.

The much-maligned striker was booked just before half-time as, with the Reds having just gone a goal down, he let his frustration get the better of him by kicking out at Kyle Walker-Peters, an incident that Chris Sutton claimed could’ve been a red card rather than a yellow.

However, he atoned for that moment of petulance six minutes after the interval as he got on the end of a low cross by Luis Diaz to steer the ball past Aaron Ramsdale for the all-important equaliser.

As he turned to celebrate that goal, Nunez was seen (in fan footage captured by @asim_lfc on X) cupping his hand to his ear and making a shush gesture towards the away end, with the travelling Saints fans having heckled him over his aforementioned kick at their right-back.

Nunez comes good for Liverpool in their hour of need

The man who some on social media have previously christened ‘Captain Chaos’ was inevitably involved in another key moment just a couple of minutes later as he won a penalty for Liverpool when he was barged in the back by Will Smallbone, and Mo Salah did the needful from 12 yards.

Those few incidents either side of half-time neatly sum up the Uruguayan’s time at Anfield so far, with some inexplicable moments of frustration sprinkled between vital goalscoring contributions in his team’s hour of need.

Speculation continues to abound as to whether or not the 25-year-old will remain on Merseyside after the summer transfer window, with one South American commentator claiming that the striker has numerous offers on the table amid an apparent dissatisfaction at a lack of starts under Arne Slot.

Nunez made way midway through the second half this afternoon, with Diogo Jota coming on in his place, and it’s fair to say that our number 9 made a telling impact on his first Premier League start since Boxing Day…as he seemed quite keen to point out to his detractors!