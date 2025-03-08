‘He wants to…’ – Commentator close to Liverpool player claims he has ‘no shortage of offers’

One Liverpool player who’s allegedly unhappy with his game-time at Anfield is believed to have ‘no shortage of offers’ on the table if he wants to move on from the club.
There’s been speculation of late that Darwin Nunez could depart Merseyside in the summer, with Fabrizio Romano recently claiming that such a scenario is a ‘concrete possibility’ which has already been ‘discussed’ behind the scenes.
A South American source who’s ‘close’ to the 25-year-old has now shared what he knows about the future of the Reds’ number 9.
Nunez reportedly frustrated over lack of starts at Liverpool
Argentine sports commentator Juan Manuel ‘Bambino’ Pons – whose eccentric commentaries on Liverpool goals have gone viral – has claimed that the Uruguay international would have his pick of suitors if he were to seek an exit from Anfield due to a shortage of minutes on the pitch.
He told Carve Deporte: “I was talking to Darwin. I’m not going to give away details but [Jurgen] Klopp always put him in and [Arne] Slot doesn’t. He has no shortage of offers, he wants to play and he’s not getting it.
“I have a close relationship with Darwin. It’s not normal for a kid who is worth what he is worth to always respond to you, [so] I’m lucky. He has three titles left to play for this year; maybe that will tip the balance, but he wants to have more minutes.”
Can Nunez have a strong end to a difficult season at Liverpool?
Even if Nunez were to start all of Liverpool’s Premier League games until the end of the season, it’d still be fewer than what he had in his first two top-flight campaigns at Anfield.
He hasn’t started a match in the division since the Boxing Day win over Leicester, and despite Diogo Jota being dogged by injury problems this term, Slot has frequently opted for natural winger Luis Diaz at centre-forward instead of the Reds’ actual number 9.
The 25-year-old might see that unenviable sequence come to an end today if the LFC head coach chooses to shuffle the pack for the game against Southampton, given the tight turnaround to the second leg of our Champions League tie against Paris Saint-Germain, which is firmly in the balance even with our 1-0 away win.
Whilst we can understand why Nunez might feel frustrated over his lack of starts, he unfortunately hasn’t quite done enough to justify a regular berth in the Liverpool XI, with only six goals to show for 1,736 minutes on the pitch this season. For comparison, Cody Gakpo has scored 16 times in 2,127 minutes (Transfermarkt).
Hopefully the Uruguayan can finish the campaign strongly and convince Slot to keep him at Anfield. He showed his value to the team with his clever involvement for Harvey Elliott’s winner in Paris on Wednesday night, and the challenge is to produce such telling moments more regularly.
Really hope Arne Slot changes his mind about Nunez. Everything I’ve seen from Darwin I’ve liked and would be such a waste if he was allowed to leave.