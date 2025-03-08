‘He wants to…’ – Commentator close to Liverpool player claims he has ‘no shortage of offers’

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player who’s allegedly unhappy with his game-time at Anfield is believed to have ‘no shortage of offers’ on the table if he wants to move on from the club.

There’s been speculation of late that Darwin Nunez could depart Merseyside in the summer, with Fabrizio Romano recently claiming that such a scenario is a ‘concrete possibility’ which has already been ‘discussed’ behind the scenes.

A South American source who’s ‘close’ to the 25-year-old has now shared what he knows about the future of the Reds’ number 9.

Nunez reportedly frustrated over lack of starts at Liverpool

Argentine sports commentator Juan Manuel ‘Bambino’ Pons – whose eccentric commentaries on Liverpool goals have gone viral – has claimed that the Uruguay international would have his pick of suitors if he were to seek an exit from Anfield due to a shortage of minutes on the pitch.

He told Carve Deporte: “I was talking to Darwin. I’m not going to give away details but [Jurgen] Klopp always put him in and [Arne] Slot doesn’t. He has no shortage of offers, he wants to play and he’s not getting it.