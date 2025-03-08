French report details further disrespect by ‘obsessed’ PSG towards Liverpool after CL first leg

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

To put it mildly, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) haven’t been overly gracious in their reaction to the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in midweek.

Despite registering 27 shots to the Reds’ two at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, it’s the Merseysiders who hold the upper hand going into the second leg of their Champions League round-of-16 tie next Tuesday.

The verdicts from within the PSG camp have been somewhat disrespectful towards Arne Slot’s side, with midfielder Vitinha declaring that his team are ‘going to win’ at Anfield in three days’ time and manager Luis Enrique describing the result in the French capital as ‘unfair‘.

PSG bemoan perceived lack of quality from Liverpool

A report from L’Equipe has shared further details of how the first leg has been perceived by the Ligue 1 champions.

It’s claimed that PSG were surprised by what they believe was a lack of quality from Liverpool, who they feel are inferior to Arsenal and Bayern Munich, both of whom also defeated the Parisians in the Champions League this season.

Some of Enrique’s players have also complained about what they felt was needless time-wasting by the Reds – an accusation roundly rejected by Virgil van Dijk – and they’re reportedly ‘obsessed’ about trying to overturn the deficit in the second leg, despite having a domestic fixture against Rennes this afternoon.

Stop whinging, PSG!

The more that PSG whine about what happened on Wednesday night, the harder it is to have any sympathy for them losing despite dominating the match, something which happened to Liverpool against Real Madrid in the 2022 Champions League final.

Maybe certain things went against them at the Parc des Princes which could’ve transpired differently (e.g. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s goal being disallowed for a marginal offside, Ibrahima Konate surviving a potential red card check), but it’s not the Reds’ fault that Enrique’s side failed to score from their 27 shots.

To be fair, they probably won’t ever have to endure an opposition goalkeeper performance as legendary as Alisson Becker’s, with the Brazilian pulling off no fewer than nine saves in Paris.

Nonetheless, the more that PSG bemoan the events of midweek, the more that Liverpool will be further motivated to put them out of their misery with a convincing display and another win at Anfield on Tuesday!