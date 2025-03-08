Slot issues stark reminder to Liverpool fans as he reiterates Anfield plea ahead of Saints clash

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has once again called on Liverpool fans going to Anfield this afternoon to play their part in hopefully helping the Reds to secure a 21st Premier League win of the season.

The Merseysiders will be heavy favourites to pick up three more points at home to rock-bottom Southampton, even with a tight turnaround from a hard-fought victory away to a strong Paris Saint-Germain side less than 72 hours ago.

The 46-year-old pleaded with supporters to take their seats at least 30 minutes before kick-off today and bring the same level of noise and backing that they normally would for a do-or-die European fixture.

Slot reiterates plea to Liverpool fans amid stark Southampton reminder

In his programme notes for this afternoon’s match, Slot reiterated that message to the fans to play their part and warned that, despite the 58-point gap to Southampton in the Premier League table, a win can’t be automatically assumed.

He wrote (via liverpoolfc.com): “It is clear that given the efforts that the players put in on Wednesday night, we will need our supporters today.

“In football, it is sometimes easy to look at the fixture list and predict when there will be a big atmosphere but sometimes it is as much about the need and the moment. This, I would say, is definitely one of those occasions.

“Southampton are a team who have given us a big test already this season. Our fixture at St Mary’s was very tight, as the result demonstrated, and it was yet another occasion when the strength of the Premier League was shown because we were pushed all the way, even if expectations outside of ourselves had been that it’d be a much more straightforward game.

“That experience will help us today but only if we use the information in the right way. We should expect Southampton to fight every inch of the way once again.”

Slot isn’t just being diplomatic about Southampton

Ordinarily when top plays bottom at home in the Premier League, a comprehensive victory is to be expected, particularly when the visitors are a Southampton side who’ve lost 12 of their last 14 top-flight games by an aggregate scoreline of 40-9.

However, Slot’s programme notes warning to Liverpool isn’t mere diplomacy on his part. Although we’ve beaten the Saints twice on their own turf already this season, both victories were only by the odd goal.

The Reds had to work hard for a 2-1 win in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals towards the end of 2024, and on their previous visit in November they were trailing by that scoreline in the 65th minute before two goals from Mo Salah secured a far from straightforward three points.

For all their woes this term, the south coast side have shown that they can trouble the Premier League leaders, whose attitude will need to be spot-on if they’re to avoid being on the wrong end of a shock result today.

Let’s hope that the fans heed Slot’s plea to bring the noise at Anfield, and that the players take on board his sage advice about treating Southampton with the utmost respect. If so, ideally Liverpool’s quality will shine through and they’ll go to bed tonight with a 16-point lead over Arsenal.