Arne Slot on his ‘hard decisions’ that angered the Liverpool dressing room at half time against Southampton

The difference between Liverpool’s performance level in the first half and second half against Southampton should see a lot of credit handed to Arne Slot.

After watching from the stands, our head coach was cut throat and made a triple change at the break and certainly had some stern words for his players.

Speaking after the match, the 46-year-old explained: “I think I’ve tried everything before the game, so in the media, in my meetings, to make clear to them how difficult of a game this is and that we have to play on different intensity levels than we’ve played against Paris Saint-Germain.

“Maybe also to get used to that level of intensity that we’re going to experience Tuesday again.

“But in the end I had to make some hard decisions maybe at half-time to create a certain anger with the players and the ones that came in, again, were very important for us and that helped us bringing the winner over the line.”

This anger that was created, no doubt had a major impact on ensuring those players who came on the pitch had enough motivation to turn the game around.

Arne Slot’s tough decisions paid off against Southampton

Mo Salah explained how intense this team talk got at half time and had it not paid off, then some players may have questioned the decisions that were made.

Whatever was said, aided by Johnny Heitinga passing messages onto the players at pitch side, was enough to record another win for the Reds.

We built up a 16-point lead and now just have to wait and see how many points Arsenal pick up in the three games they play before we kick another Premier League ball.

"I had to make some harsh decisions at half-time to create an anger with the players" 😡 Arne Slot on how Liverpool turned around their match against Southampton. pic.twitter.com/ytC3KCcSSt — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 8, 2025

