Arsenal ‘machine’ set to ‘put pressure on Liverpool’ with March ‘title charge’ says Sky Sports pundit

Liverpool fans went through a repertoire of league-winning chants at Anfield as we recorded another victory on our way to the title but one pundit still hasn’t ruled Arsenal out of the race.

It’s a bold statement to not rule the Gunners out of the title race, though they do play three times before the Reds kick another Premier League ball.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Saturday evening, Izzy Christiansen said: “If Arsenal do that, if they get those nine points and reduce the gap to seven, it definitely puts pressure on Liverpool.

“Definitely, you can’t say it doesn’t, and you know, the machine that Arsenal have built under Arteta, they’re not going to give up easily.

“They’ve gathered some ridiculously good momentum from from midweek against PSV 7-1, you’re sure they’d have taken some of those goals for the Premier League, in case it gets tight.

“Manchester United tomorrow, the history around that fixture, but then the context is are Man United are going to have their backs against the wall or are Arsenal going to have to almost struggle and wait to penetrate them in the second half, how that game’s going to turn out, I don’t know.

“But Arsenal, if they’re going to sustain this title charge, doesn’t sound like a charge when there’s a 16-point gap, but there could be if they reduce that deficit.”

If the gap is down to seven points and we fail to win the Merseyside derby, there could be some belief that Mikel Arteta’s side can make the battle at the top interesting again.

Arsenal need to win their next three to put pressure on Liverpool

Manchester United, Chelsea and Fulham is not an easy run of games for any team and given the Gunners’ current injury issues, it would be impressive for them to accrue nine points.

It feels like there is growing optimism coming from North London though, with Bacary Sagna equally as reluctant to say this title race is over.

With Nuno Espirito Santo mocking Arsenals’ injury plight, you’d think other managers will find a way to get a result against the team from the Emirates Stadium.

All we can do is sit back and watch how these next three games unfold.

