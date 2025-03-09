What Ibou Konate did with Liverpool fans after beating Southampton will warm hearts

Pictures via Reddit

Ibou Konate was part of a Liverpool team that turned the game against Southampton upside down this weekend and was keen to celebrate at full time.

It was a victory that meant the Reds went 16 points clear at the top of the table and the defender was quick to head over to supporters after the game.

Witnessing several fans who were asking for his shirt, our No.5 ran over and selected which lucky member of the Anfield faithful would be taking a piece of memorabilia home.

Another person in the stands captured the gesture and it’s always great to see these moments of appreciation between fans and players.

Ibou Konate made sure he thanked the Liverpool fans at full time

Coming off the back of a game against PSG where our No.5 was forced to defend himself after the game for the supposed foul on Bradley Barcola, people would have been watching our centre back.

Whether fans, pundits or former referees thought the wrong decision was made in Paris last week, or not – he let his football do the talking.

The 25-year-old showed no sign of a Parisian hangover and was fully focused on hoping to extend the Reds’ lead at the top of the league.

The French international will now hope he can shine against the Ligue 1 side this week, as we look to book a place in the quarter finals of the Champions League.

It’s sure to be a better performance than what we saw against the Saints and let’s hope we have enough once again, to find a way to win the game.

You can watch Konate handing his shirt to Liverpool fans via ProGamr935 on Reddit:

