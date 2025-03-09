Micah Richards lifts the lid on Mo Salah’s Liverpool dream come true

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool are flying at the moment and a large part of this is down to the form of Mo Salah who has been simply amazing so far this season.

Our 3-1 victory over Southampton saw another brace from the Egyptian King and that means that many fans and pundits spent Saturday evening waxing lyrical about him.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Micah Richards said: “Salah, we’ve talked about him so many times, he’s breathtaking and when I say he’s breathtaking, not because he has a great game all the time, but he scores, he’s clinical and he punishes you all the time.

“I remember when I was at Fiorentina with him, he always said his dream was to play for Liverpool and he’s living out his dream now, so, and he’s doing amazingly well”.

It’s great to hear how being a star at Anfield has long been the focus for the 32-year-old and you can’t argue with the fact that he’s living this at the moment.

Mo Salah is in the form of his life for Liverpool this season

It wasn’t all good at Anfield on Saturday though, with our No.11 lifting the lid on how angry Arne Slot was during the half-time break.

By full-time though, normal service had resumed for our club legend and the Southampton players were clamouring over each other to fight for his shirt.

It’s now 32 goals scored in this season alone and the forward is in such unerring form in front of goal that we all realise how lucky we are to watch him play every week.

