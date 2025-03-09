What Mo Salah did after beating Southampton shows why he’s a legend

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Southampton thanks to two goals from Mo Salah and after the match, his standing within the game was clear for all to see.

Footage shared after the final whistle showed a host of Saints players asking our Egyptian King for his shirt and it’s clear that he’s the main attraction for so many.

The lucky man on this occasion was Albert Gronbaek who received the jersey from our No.11 but what came next was even better.

The Danish international began to walk away but our club legend stopped him, asking for his shirt in return.

It was a real show of class from the 32-year-old who didn’t want to make the man on loan from Rennes feel like his shirt wasn’t worth having.

The way that our forward also had to let others down but seemingly suggest there may be more shirts to give out inside the dressing room, further demonstrated his class.

Mo Salah’s Liverpool shirt was hot property for Southampton players

The former Roma man gave a glimpse of what the dressing room was like at half time in the game and it’s safe to say it would have been a better place after the full time whistle.

Thanks to his 31st and 32nd goals of an amazing season, though Paul Merson felt like he scored his 800th, we saw again how important a real club legend is to our side.

The same old discussion will arise but surely we need to renew the contract of a man who is adored by rival players and continues to produce the goods for the table-topping Reds.

You can view the footage of Salah and Gronbaek courtesy of Setanta Sports (via @mo11mooo on X):

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley