What Trent Alexander-Arnold did after 30 minutes against Southampton will take fans’ breath away

Liverpool had a disappointing start to the game with Southampton but there were still glimpses of the side that has managed to get to the top of the league this season, especially in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds were lethargic and our poor performance level was rewarded with a goal from the visitors but one pass before this was amazing.

In the 33rd minute, our vice captain watched a ball fall from the sky and managed to convert a pass into the path of Mo Salah with impressive ability.

On the full volley from near the edge of our box, the pass was played towards the Egyptian King and he was soon one-on-one with a defender near the Saints’ box.

It was just another example of the Scouser’s unerring ability to execute a difficult pass in a way that makes it look like we could all do it.

Trent Alexander-Arnold unleashed a trademark pass at Anfield

Following up a performance against PSG that even Rio Ferdinand had to credit, the right back has been in good form of late for the Reds – in offensive and defensive moments.

With Conor Bradley’s injury, we’ve needed the England international to be consistent and that’s what we’ve all seen of late.

The only major question mark hanging over him remains where his future will be spent and what will happen at the close of his contract with the Reds.

With James Pearce reporting on Real Madrid’s confidence to secure a deal with the 26-year-old, time will tell whether we’ll be seeing passes like these next season.

You can watch Alexander-Arnold’s pass courtesy of Premier League Productions (via @LFCDrewski on X):

Trent man, oh my gawd pic.twitter.com/y9QgyFcnOL — 𝘿𝙧𝙚𝙬𝙨𝙠𝙞 (@LFCDrewski) March 8, 2025

