Glaring VAR mistake means Southampton goal shouldn’t have stood at Anfield

Liverpool were sleep walking against Southampton in the first half and it conceding against the relegation strugglers marked a poor first 45.

Although this proved to be the moment that seemed to kick us into gear, replays suggest that the goal perhaps shouldn’t have stood.

Mateus Fernandes managed to get in-between Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk during their miscommunication and got his foot to the ball before our ‘keeper.

This allowed Will Smallbone the opportunity to collect the ball, before placing it between the Brazilian’s legs and into the back of the net.

However, reviewing the footage appears to show that the Portuguese midfielder touching the ball moved it forward to his goal scoring teammate in an offside position.

You can view the images of Southampton goal via LFCTV Go:

Southampton’s goal possibly shouldn’t have stood

It was a first half performance that led to a stern word for his players from Arne Slot, with this finish being the main punishment for the display.

If we review the goal back though, it feels like we may have been a lot more upset with this incident had the Reds not gone on to win the game.

A second half turnaround meant that we got ourselves back into the game and thanks to, as Paul Merson said, Mo Salah’s 800th goal of the season – we took all three points home with us.

We may not have had such a stark difference in first and second half performances if there hadn’t have been a goal conceded but it feels like a real error on the part of VAR to not have seen this mistake.

