Andy Robertson sends a message to Liverpool fans ahead of PSG, ‘we can’t rely on Alisson’

Liverpool and PSG will play a game this week that will be watched by millions, though it’s the thousands inside Anfield that Andy Robertson has spoken to.

Quoted on liverpoolfc.com, the captain of Scotland shared: “They showed how good they can be, an exceptional team – probably the best we have played this season.

“We have got the lead, which is important, but we can obviously play better than we did on Wednesday.

“That’s clear and we will have to play better as we can’t rely on Alisson playing the game of his life every game.

“We have to be better; we have to be better without the ball, and if we do that, hopefully the crowd can be behind us as we know what they can be like on Champions League nights.

“The aim is to get through, but we have to play a lot better than we did in the first half [against Southampton] and the whole 90 minutes over there.”

We all saw how crucial Alisson Becker was in the first leg in Paris, with everyone hoping that he has a much quieter return leg on Tuesday evening.

Andy Robertson is anticipating a big European night at Anfield

Harvey Elliott spoke with a similar level of praise for our No.1 and it’s clear that the whole squad is thankful that he kept us in the tie, in the first leg.

After defensive performances against Manchester City and the Parisians, then a poor first half against Southampton, Arne Slot’s side haven’t been on top form of late.

Mo Salah detailed how irate the head coach was at half time against the Saints, with everyone hoping this won’t be needed at Anfield.

Let’s hope that our home crowd can give us the edge and help Liverpool book a place in the Champions League quarter finals.

