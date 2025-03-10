Not just Gakpo; return of injured Liverpool man to training provides big boost

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are entering the crunch part of the season and with the Premier League looking great, our attention will turn to potential Champions League glory.

After Cody Gakpo was spotted in training before our match with PSG, there was a further boost with the sight of James McConnell.

It was reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘James McConnell – who was forced off in the opening half an hour due to a facial injury,’ after Arne Slot, Virgil van Dijk and Sir Kenny Dalglish watched the under-21s drew 1-1 this weekend.

It’s great to see it wasn’t an issue too bad for the midfielder, that it meant he was quickly back in training after Sunday’s injury.

James McConnell will be delighted with a return to action

We know that our head coach is a big fan of the 20-year-old, with his performance against PSV being enough to convince the Dutchman to keep the academy star at Anfield past January.

It’s likely that the Newcastle-born player won’t play any more minutes for the first team in this campaign but if he keeps convincing the boss of his talents, opportunities will come.

Staying with the Reds may seem pointless to some but what it does do is prove that, should emergency strike, the 46-year-old has faith in the youngster.

With his latest injury not being too serious, McConnell can continue to be in and around a squad who are pushing to win the biggest trophies this season.

Exposure to that kind of atmosphere can only stand him in good stead for the future.

You can view McConnell in training via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

