Delusional Mikel Arteta arrogantly storms out of post match interview refusing to give up on title

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League

It was another great weekend for Liverpool as we carried on winning and Arsenal continued to drop points, with it seeming clear the pressure is getting to Mikel Arteta.

Speaking on Sky Sports after the game, reporter Patrick Davison was given a run for his money as the Spaniard repeatedly interrupted him to give abrupt and condescending answers.

The former Everton midfeilder then decided the interview was over and walked away of his own accord, before being stopped for a final question: ‘I have to ask you about the title race because it’s 15 points now, is it too much?’

Arteta responded: ‘No, thank you,’ before storming out.

The 42-year-old seemed decidely upset with questioning around whether his club should have bought a new striker in January and whether the title race was over.

Despite our huge 16-point lead after beating Southampton, the Gunners actually had the chance to reduce this to seven points before we played another Premier League game – should they win their next three.

Izzy Christiansen backed the Londoners to do this and said the title race was still alive, though Arsenal dropped points at the first time of asking.

With the gap now at 15 points, we can only now see it reduced to nine – should the team from North London beat Chelsea and Fulham which is no mean feat.

Arsenal missed another opportunity to put pressure on Liverpool

There’s no fault in a manager believing in his team, even Bacary Sagna was reluctant to rule out his former club’s chances, though this line of attack is strange.

For the former Manchester City coach to be offended at the idea that his side may have lost the chance to win the league rather than perhaps just adjusting their targets to a top four finish and success in Europe – which is bizarre.

It’s great for us to watch but does show paint the picture of a delusional and arrogant manager with little on his CV to back up his lofty opinion of himself.

You can watch Arteta’s interview via @SkySportsPL on X:

Mikel Arteta hurried out of his post-match interview when asked if the 15-point gap to Liverpool was "too much". pic.twitter.com/VSs9uQWjdg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 9, 2025

