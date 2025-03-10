Big boost: Liverpool fans will be ecstatic with one thing seen in Reds training ahead of PSG game

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool fans were treated to some good news this afternoon as the Reds step up preparations for their Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Arne Slot’s side take a 1-0 lead back to Anfield for tomorrow’s decisive clash, a result made all the more impressive not just by its smash-and-grab nature but also because it was achieved without one of our most important players.

Cody Gakpo missed that game and Saturday’s win over Southampton with a recurrence of an ankle injury which also sidelined him for a couple of matches last month, but it’s now looking good for the Dutchman’s chances of featuring against PSG this week.

Gakpo involved in Liverpool training today

Footage of this afternoon’s training session in Kirkby was livestreamed on Liverpool FC’s YouTube channel, and it shows the 25-year-old fully kitted out and involved with the main squad ahead of tomorrow night’s match.

Arne Slot is sure to be asked for an update on his compatriot at this evening’s press conference, but the sight of our number 18 at the AXA Training Centre certainly suggests that he could be involved in the second leg.

The Reds boss said ahead of the Southampton game that it’d be a ‘close call‘ as to whether or not Gakpo would feature on Saturday, and although that fixture came too soon for him, we could hopefully see the £35.4m man on the pitch at some point against PSG.

Gakpo’s return tomorrow would be a big boost for Liverpool

The ex-PSV Eindhoven attacker is Liverpool’s second-highest scorer so far this season with 16 goals, including three in the Champions League, so his prospective return against Luis Enrique’s side would undoubtedly be a significant boost for the Merseysiders.

If the Dutchman is fit enough to start tomorrow, it’d enable Slot to give Luis Diaz a breather after the Colombian played the full 90 minutes at the weekend, in addition to three-quarters of the first leg at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday.

Here’s hoping that Cody can play some part against PSG on Tuesday and then be primed for next weekend’s Carabao Cup final after featuring in the Wembley triumph over Chelsea last year.