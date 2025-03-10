Harvey Elliott on why he ‘wants to die’ for Liverpool teammate who ‘puts his heart on the line for us’

Pictures via Amazon Prime Video Sport

Liverpool have a dressing room full of stars but Harvey Elliott has been signing the praises of one man in particular this week.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Sport, the 21-year-old spoke about Alisson Becker: “You want to die for him because he puts his heart on the line for us.

“And [there’s] so many saves where I look at him and think, ‘how on Earth have you managed to go like that and save it?’

‘He’s unbelievable and I said in an interview after the game [against PSG], it was like, he was doing all these things I felt like I needed to repay him, even though I wasn’t on the pitch.

“It was like I needed to repay him for everything, all the work that he’s done back there and he deserved, for me, I didn’t really want to get the highlight of that game, I wanted it to be Ali.

“Because we only won that game because of him.”

It’s huge praise for the goalkeeper but after his French heroics, few will disagree with the sentiment of the England Under-21 international.

Harvey Elliott is a massive fan of Alisson Becker

We’ve always known how lucky we’ve been to have the Brazilian in our goal, with his performance against PSG being another example of him at his best.

The 32-year-old’s save compilation from that game alone was better than some stoppers would be able to amass from an entire career.

Arne Slot stated after the game that his No.1 was the best in the world at his job and it seems safe to assume he’ll be guarding our net next season as well.

You can watch Elliott’s comments on Alisson (from 4:07) via Amazon Prime Video Sport on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley