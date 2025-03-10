Diogo Jota voices candid self-appraisal as Liverpool forward opens up on ‘difficult season’

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Diogo Jota has candidly admitted that he’s been enduring a ‘difficult season’ on a personal level and feels that he hasn’t been in his ‘best form’ in recent months.

The Liverpool forward has struck eight goals in 27 appearances so far this term, but injury problems have curtailed his involvement and he’s only netted twice since the turn of the year, with his last goal coming two months ago in the 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest (Transfermarkt).

Jota admits he’s not been in his ‘best form’

The 28-year-old spoke to the media on Monday evening ahead of the Reds’ Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, and he was honest in his appraisal of his own form of late and the fitness difficulties that he’s encountered since the start of the campaign.

Jota reflected (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “It’s been a difficult season for me personally, I had a few complications throughout the season. These last couple of months are the ones that matter the most and decide things.

“I don’t feel I’m in my best form at the moment, but certainly by playing I will get there and I always try to do my best no matter what.”

When asked how long he things it might take to get back to his ‘best level’, the Portuguese forward replied: “You never know. That’s football. I don’t play alone, so there’s a lot of things you can’t control, but one thing you can is to give your best. That’s always what I do on the pitch.”

Hopefully Jota can finish the season strongly

Now approaching the end of his fifth season at Liverpool, two things have stood out about Jota’s time at Anfield – his clinical nature in front of goal (64 goals in 172 games), and the unfortunate frequency of injury problems.

His instant impact off the bench against Forest in January was the perfect example of the 28-year-old’s enviable goal-poaching ability, and although he’s since gone eight matches without finding the net, his natural penalty box instincts could still be crucial for the Reds in the final three months of the campaign.

If he were to net the decisive goal against PSG tomorrow night and/or the Carabao Cup next Sunday, that should do wonders for his confidence and have him chomping at the bit to produce similar heroics after the international break.

Jota has often come good for Liverpool in their hour of need since joining the club in 2020, and even if he’s not in the most prolific form of his career right now, we know that he’s capable of catching fire and delivering for his team in big moments.

Let’s just hope that he doesn’t suffer any further injury woes between now and the end of the season.