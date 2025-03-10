Liverpool’s Adidas deal finally confirmed as Paul Joyce lifts the lid on multi-million deal

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool making the switch to Adidas next season has been one of the worst kept secrets in football and now the news has finally been confirmed.

The club confirmed on their X account:

Liverpool Football Club and adidas have agreed a new multi-year partnership that will see the sportswear giant once again become the club's official kit partner from 1st August 2025 🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 10, 2025

Paul Joyce confirmed further details of the deal in his article for The Times: ‘Liverpool have confirmed a new multi-year kit deal with Adidas which is set to be worth more than £60million per season.’

It’s a switch of suppliers that will come into effect from the 1st of August and is set to make the Reds plenty of money.

It means that a five-year partnership with Nike, which included a base payment of £30 million plus a 20% royalty on sales, will formally come to an end.

Liverpool’s switch from Nike to Adidas has been widely publicised

The Adidas contract is incentivised, meaning its total value is hard to determine and will depend on shirt sales and team performance.

Given our current form under Arne Slot and the historic shirt sales success at Anfield, it feels like we’ll be aiming for the top end of this deal – as previously reported.

After beating competition from Nike and Puma, it will be the third time we have worn the famous three stripes after using their services from 1985-96 and 2006-12.

The benefits of having Nike as our kit provider was the celebrity endorsements of stars like LeBron James, Serena Williams and Drake, though we’ve clearly thought our own name is enough on this occasion.

Quotes from CEO Billy Hogan within the article illustrated the excitement to be working with a ‘partner in success’, whilst thanking Nike for their support.

We’ve already seen several leaked kits and it’s safe to assume they will be close to the final design but we’ll have to wait until the summer to see what kits the potential champions will be donning in the next campaign.

