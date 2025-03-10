Liverpool chief just confirmed first multi-million done deal ahead of summer window

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

It’s going to be a busy summer for Liverpool and one key piece of business has now been formally confirmed by Liverpool’s chief executive officer.

After confirming the new kit deal with Adidas, Paul Joyce included quotes in his article on The Times from Billy Hogan that said: “Everyone at the club is incredibly excited to welcome Adidas back into the LFC family.

“We have enjoyed fantastic success together in the past and created some of the most iconic LFC kits of all time.

“Adidas and Liverpool share an ambition of success and we couldn’t be more excited to partner together again as we look forward to creating more incredible kits to help drive on pitch performance.

“We’d like to thank Nike for their support over the last five years and wish them well for the future.”

It’s clear that the American is excited for the new era at the club, one that should see us earn plenty of money.

Billy Hogan was delighted with Liverpool’s Adidas deal

With this new deal being incentivised by our on-field performances, we’ll all be hoping that the Reds can continue to reap the rewards of Arne Slot’s impressive work.

With several mock-ups already being shared online of what the new kits may look like, we’ll perhaps be most looking forward to seeing the gold champions’ Premier League badges on our arms.

After beating competition from Nike and Puma, it will be the first time since 2012 that we’ve adorned the famous three stripes and many will be looking forward to the return.

If it makes the club a lot of money and we can win some major trophies within them, that’ll be the main thing that supporters should be excited about.

