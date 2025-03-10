Alexander-Arnold and Salah have to be separated in open training before PSG

Pictures via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold are embroiled in constant contract rumours though now the pair had to be separated as they engaged in a play fight at the AXA Training Centre.

As the media gathered, the pair would have known that anything they did was being captured and so the interaction was always going the gather attention.

You can see a smile on the Egyptian’s face, as Harvey Elliott pulled him away from the scene – though the Scouser’s actions were a little more difficult to label as play acting.

Ibou Konate grabbed hold of his vice captain and the pair walked away from each other, though there appears to be no reason to worry about any possible rift in what clearly looked like some playful banter.

Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s play fight will raise eyebrows

David Ornstein remains confident about the prospect of the Egyptian King remaining at Anfield next season and that will be music to the ears of many of our supporters.

With 32 goals and 22 assists in 41 appearances this season, the 32-year-old’s impact on the Reds has been nothing short of phenomenal – making the thought of his departure terrifying.

James Pearce holds the opinion that our No.66 is less likely to be on Mersyeside next season, with Real Madrid being constantly linked with his services.

Time will tell where the academy graduate plays his football next year but let’s hope that an impressive treble will be enough to convince him to remain at the club he supports, after the close of this campaign.

You can view the video of Salah and Alexander-Arnold (from 20:49) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

One year on: EOTK’s tribute to Alex South – the former LFC defender who played with Liddell & Paisley