Arne Slot drops seven-word update on whether Cody Gakpo could feature against PSG

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Cody Gakpo missed the first leg of Liverpool’s Champions League round-of-16 tie against Paris Saint-Germain last week, but he’s set to be available for the rematch at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The 25-year-old has sat out the Reds’ last two matches due to the recurrence of an ankle injury which also sidelined him for a couple of games in February, but he was involved in team training in Kirkby on Monday lunchtime ahead of tomorrow night’s knockout clash.

James McConnell also trained with the Reds, having been forced off during the under-21’s draw against their West Ham counterparts at the weekend.

Slot confirms Gakpo return for second leg v PSG

Arne Slot was asked towards the end of his pre-match press conference this evening whether or not his fellow Dutchman would be available for the second leg against PSG, and the response was a positive one from the 46-year-old.

The Liverpool head coach said of Gakpo (via Liverpool FC on YouTube): “Yes, he will be in the squad.”

Gakpo back in the nick of time for Liverpool

After a physically exerting win in Paris last week when his team had so little of the ball, and a hard-fought victory at home to Southampton on Saturday, Slot will be delighted to have an additional attacking option to call upon for tomorrow’s match against PSG.

The Liverpool boss didn’t give any indication as to whether Gakpo is more likely to be a starter or a substitute, but his return in either capacity would be most welcome, not least because of his tally of 16 goals for the season so far, a figure surpassed only by Mo Salah among his teammates this term.

Either way, having the 25-year-old available will allow for the head coach to manage Luis Diaz’s minutes after the Colombian played the full match on Saturday and three-quarters of the first-leg win at the Parc des Princes.

With the Carabao Cup final taking place next weekend and the plausible possibility of extra time tomorrow night, Slot will need to carefully consider not just his starting XI against PSG but also the substitutions that he makes.

To welcome any player back from an injury layoff is a boost, and in the context of the fixtures coming up this week, Gakpo’s return could be huge for Liverpool as they maintain the pursuit of three trophies.