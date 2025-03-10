What Trent recently said about Mo Salah speaks volumes amid training ground scenes

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A training ground incident between Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mo Salah has come to light on the eve of one of the biggest games of Liverpool’s season.

The Reds’ players were put through their paces in Kirkby today ahead of the Champions League round-of-16 second leg against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday, and a coming together between the soon-to-be out of contract duo was picked up by the cameras.

Trent and Salah in training ground incident

To the untrained eye, it looked at one point as though the England right-back and Egypt forward were arguing with one another as they traded pushes, with the duo being restrained by Ibrahima Konate and Harvey Elliott.

However, judging by the smiles on the faces of the players around the incident, the ‘fight’ between Trent and Salah was playful in its nature rather than being a genuine bust-up.

It certainly seemed at odds with what some media outlets described as a ‘tense training ground altercation’ as they tried their hardest to stoke up controversy ahead of the PSG game.

We didn’t see anything in the footage which’d unduly concern us that two of our longest-serving players are actually at odds with each other.

What did Trent recently say about Salah?

Consider what Trent said about Salah after the latter’s two-goal display against Southampton on Saturday: “He’s a game-winner for us. They’re the type of players you need to be successful and to win this league.”

With both players yet to sign new contracts at Liverpool, some might try to falsely paint today’s incident as a sign that they’re unhappy at Anfield and want out, but we certainly don’t think that’s the case.

Judging by their respective performances on the pitch this season, they’re both fully committed to delivering for their team as they continue their pursuit of three trophies.

Hopefully Trent and Salah can link up to devastating effect against PSG tomorrow so that any lingering narrative about a supposed bust-up can be put to bed once and for all!