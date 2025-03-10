Sky Sports pundit condemns Liverpool player over ‘disrespectful’ act at Anfield on Saturday

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Several Sky Sports pundits were critical of Darwin Nunez over his ‘petulant’ kick out at Kyle Walker-Peters in Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Southampton on Saturday, with one former Reds player calling it ‘cowardly’ and ‘disrespectful’.

The Saints took a shock lead at Anfield in first-half stoppage time as Will Smallbone capitalised on a defensive mix-up between Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk (amid subsequent claims over a possible offside), and frustration boiled over for one of their teammates in the wake of that goal.

The Uruguay striker recklessly kicked the away team’s right-back from behind and was promptly shown a yellow card, with Chris Sutton calling it ‘daft‘ from the 25-year-old and suggesting that he could easily have been sent off.

Sky pundits discuss ‘cowardly’ Nunez foul on Walker-Peters

The incident was discussed on Sky Sports‘ Ref Watch segment on Monday, and although Dermot Gallagher and Sue Smith agreed that a booking for Nunez was the right decision by Lewis Smith, they described his foul on Walker-Peters as ‘petulant’ and ‘silly’ respectively.

Stephen Warnock went a bit further in his condemnation of Liverpool’s number 9, saying: “It’s just a cowardly tackle, isn’t it? I hate that type of tackle because it’s just disrespectful to a fellow professional.”

Not what we want to see from Nunez

Although Nunez made a vital contribution in the second half by scoring the equaliser and winning the penalty from which Mo Salah fired the Reds in front a couple of minutes later, he won’t be proud of what he did to Walker-Peters just before half-time.

There was obvious frustration over how LFC had fallen behind to the Premier League’s bottom club after conceding such a sloppy goal, but that doesn’t excuse the Uruguayan from lashing out at the Southampton defender.

There wasn’t really enough force in it for a red card to have been given, and Smith got it right by deeming it worthy of a yellow, but a different referee on a different day may well have interpreted it differently.

We imagine that Arne Slot will have had a word with Nunez behind the scenes and warned him not to repeat such an act of petulance, especially at a time when Liverpool were a goal down and could also have found themselves a player down.

Let’s hope that our number 9 learns from it and we don’t see him losing the head in such circumstances again.